

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S said that it raised its fiscal year 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA to a range of $5.4 billion - $5.8 billion from the prior outlook of about $5 billion. The remaining part of the guidance is unchanged.



The company reported revenue of $10.055 billion and EBITDA of $1.656 billion in the third-quarter of 2019.



The company said it will publish its third-quarter results on 15 November 2019.



