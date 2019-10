BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - The FUCHS Group, which operates globally in the lubricants industry, said that it agreed to acquire Nye Lubricants Inc., a manufacturer of synthetic lubricants.



The companies expect that the transaction will close towards the end of 2019.



Nye employs 180 people and generated $51 million in sales in its fiscal year 2018, throughout North America, Europe and Asia.



