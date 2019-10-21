

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) released a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $80.3 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $80.1 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $77.3 million or $0.90 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $572.5 million from $540.5 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $77.3 Mln. vs. $70.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.90 vs. $0.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q3): $572.5 Mln vs. $540.5 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.43 to $3.53 Full year revenue guidance: $2.34 - $2.40 Bln



