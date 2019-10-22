

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported that its third-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $1.05 billion, down 16% from last year. Earnings per share declined 14% to $0.28, from the prior year.



Operating profit before tax was $1.35 billion, down 21% year over year. Adjusted Profit before tax decreased by 18% to $1.46 billion. Adjusted result for the latest-quarter excluded $69 million of restructuring expenses, as well as $46 million of net foreign currency translation losses.



Net interest income for the quarter dropped to $1.09 billion from $1.18 billion in the previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX