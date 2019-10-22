

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel Group (KHNGY) reported Tuesday that its nine-month earnings increased 3.1 percent to 598 million Swiss francs from last year's 580 million francs.



Adjusted earnings, without IFRS 16, were 602 million francs, compared to 580 million francs last year.



Operating result or EBITDA climbed 48 percent to 1.34 billion francs from 906 million francs last year. Adjusted EBITDA was 972 million francs, up 7.3 percent from 906 million francs last year.



Net turnover for the period grew 3.1 percent to 15.84 billion francs from 15.36 billion francs last year.



Organic net turnover growth amounted to 4.3 percent, while foreign exchange effects had a negative impact of 2.9 percent, and acquisitions a positive effect of 1.7 percent.



Detlef Trefzger, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel said, 'In Seafreight and Overland in particular, our focus continued to be on customer service, cost efficiency and digitalisation. In the more volatile Airfreight business, earnings remained stable over the past quarters, with the acquisition of Quick having had a sustained positive impact. We are pleased to continue the momentum of the Group this year.'



