

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported that its sales for the first nine months of 2019 rose 14.1% to 12.41 billion euros from 10.87 billion euros in the prior year, after the integration of Gemalto. Sales were stable at constant scope and currency, with the decline in sales in Aerospace and Transport masking the robust performance in Defence & Security.



Order intake was 10.45 billion euros, up 10% from the prior year, While it was down 6% at constant scope and currency.



Thales now expects its organic sales growth to be around 1% for the full Year 2019. It should deliver an EBIT of between 1.98 billion euros and 2.00 billion euros, based on September 2019 scope and currency.



The company also confirmed its Full Year 2019 order intake target, expected to be slightly above 18 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX