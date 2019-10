HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate eased in September after rising in the previous month, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate for the 15 to 74 age group fell to 5.9 percent in September from 6.1 percent in August. In July, the unemployment rate was at 6.0 percent.



The September rate was the lowest rate seen so far this year.



The number of unemployed persons fell to 161,000 in September from 170,000 in previous year.



The employment rate came in at 72.7 percent in September, down from 73.5 percent in the prior month.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 6.7 percent in September.



