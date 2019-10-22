

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl plc (BZLFY.PK, BNZL.L) said that the Group's expectations for the year ending 31 December 2019 remain unchanged, with overall trading consistent with the slowing underlying revenue growth indicated earlier this year.



The company noted that the slow underlying revenue growth is due to the impact of the continued mixed macroeconomic and market conditions across the countries and sectors in which the Group operates.



Group revenue for the third quarter increased 4 percent at actual exchange rates. At constant exchange rates, revenue grew by 0.5 percent.



Of this growth, acquisitions contributed 1.5 percent, with underlying revenue decreasing by 1 percent. This primarily reflects the previously announced lower sales to a large grocery customer in North America due to account specific product specification changes and price deflation.



Bunzl said that growth through acquisitions is an important part of its strategy, with the total committed spend on acquisitions so far this year of about 100 million pounds. The company added that its acquisition pipeline remains active and it is in a number of on-going discussions.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX