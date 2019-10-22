Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGB1 ISIN: GB00B1KJJ408 Ticker-Symbol: WHF4 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
08:04 Uhr
48,850 Euro
+0,100
+0,21 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WHITBREAD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHITBREAD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,360
48,950
08:28
48,720
49,100
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WHITBREAD
WHITBREAD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHITBREAD PLC48,850+0,21 %