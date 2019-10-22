

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Travis Perkins (TPK.L) said that its total Group sales for the third-quarter grew by 3.8% and by 3.4% on a like-for-like basis.



The company said it remains on target to achieve its planned cost reductions in 2019, with actions identified or already underway to achieve 20 million pounds to 30 million pounds of annualised savings by mid-2020 which will reduce complexity, lower the above-branch cost base and speed up decision making, and improve service levels for customers.



The Retail segment reported like-for-like sales growth of 9.7%, with total sales growth of 8.3%.



The company said its full year performance remains in line with its expectations, despite it maintains a cautious outlook for the near-term.



