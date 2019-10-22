

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - The UK competition watchdog has launched its merger inquiry into a proposed acquisition by Roche Holdings Inc. of Spark Therapeutics Inc., and has set deadline of 16 December 2019 for its phase 1 decision.



The Competition and Markets Authority said it is considering whether it is or may be the case that the deal will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result, in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services.



