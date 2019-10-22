Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12DFH ISIN: CH0244767585 Ticker-Symbol: 0UB 
Lang & Schwarz
22.10.19
10:52 Uhr
10,558 Euro
+0,138
+1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SMI
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UBS GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,530
10,585
10:53
10,455
10,500
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UBS
UBS GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UBS GROUP AG10,558+1,32 %