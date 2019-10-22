

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mixed on Tuesday, a day after the Brexit divorce deal faced fresh blockade from the United Kingdom Parliament.



Brexit has been a waste of time and energy, Jean-Claude Juncker said during a European Parliament debate where Donald Tusk warned that a no deal Brexit would always be Britain's fault.



The pound fell as investors awaited two crucial Brexit votes in parliament that will determine whether the United Kingdom can leave the European Union at the end of October.



Lawmakers will vote on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's so-called Withdrawal Agreement Bill and then on the government's tight timetable for approving the legislation.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at 393.94 after climbing 0.6 percent in the previous session.



France's CAC 40 index was down 0.2 percent, while the German DAX was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was rising half a percent.



The downside remained capped after U.S. President Donald Trump said that negotiations over an initial trade deal with China are advancing and that the first phase of the trade deal will be signed in November.



Swiss banking giant UBS Group advanced 1.6 percent. The bank is axing high-paying investment banking staff after reporting 16 percent annual drop in its third-quarter profit.



Imerys shares slumped 11 percent after the specialty minerals firm cut its outlook for 2019.



Defense firm Thales lost 2 percent as it reported a 6 percent fall in order intake for the first nine months of the year on organic basis.



Logitech International rallied 2 percent after its earnings for its second quarter increased from the same period last year.



Drugmaker Novartis gained half a percent after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profit and sales.



Apple supplier AMS gained around 1 percent after it beat expectations with a 41 percent jump in third-quarter revenue.



Swedish aerospace and defense company Saab jumped 5.8 percent after its quarterly operating earnings topped forecasts.



Software AG shares soared 11 percent after the company reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter revenue and confirmed its 2019 guidance.



Shares of Just Eat jumped as much as 24 percent after Prosus N.V. announced that it has approached the food delivery company with a cash takeover offer valued at about 4.9 billion pounds.



Mining giant Anglo American rose about 1 percent as it reported a 4 percent increase in total production on a copper equivalent basis for the third quarter of 2019 compared to the year-ago period.



Household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser dropped 2.6 percent after cutting its full-year sales forecast for the second time this year.



Distribution and outsourcing Group Bunzl tumbled 3.6 percent. The company said the Group's expectations for the year ending 31 December 2019 remain unchanged, with overall trading consistent with the slowing underlying revenue growth indicated earlier this year.



