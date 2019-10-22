

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson (HOG) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $86.56 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $113.86 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Harley-Davidson reported adjusted earnings of $110.19 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $1.07 billion from $1.12 billion last year.



Harley-Davidson earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $110.19 Mln. vs. $137.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.12 Bln last year.



