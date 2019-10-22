

MIAMI-DADE-COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Fast-food chain Burger King is introducing a special edition of its iconic whopper ahead of Halloween.



The 'Ghost Whopper' is a regular burger with a special white cheddar cheese-flavored sesame-seed bun. It is filled with savory flame-grilled beef topped with juicy tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions.



The new menu item will be available for a limited time from October 24 to October 31. Select 10 restaurants across the United States will sell the sandwich for $4.59. The restaurants include in Detroit, Memphis, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Savannah, Summerville and New Orleans.



The company, in its promotional efforts, partnered with Riz Mirza, a trance channel, and conducted the spirit taste test at a haunted hotel to check the authenticity of the product.



In a tweet, Burger King said, 'the Ghost Whopper is the only burger approved by 11 out of 10 people. come try what the spirits already have.'



In the previous years also, the food chain had introduced special editions for Halloween, which is a popular holiday. In 2018, the company sold Nightmare King with a glazed green sesame seed bun, while in 2015, the company's Halloween special was a Whopper with a black bun.



The various companies across the country are preparing for Halloween holiday, which comes on October 31. Kentucky Fried Chicken recently partnered with Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween specialty retailer, for an official, limited-edition Spirit Halloween costume.



Retail giant Target Corp., in its efforts to attract more children, is hosting free 'Paw Patrol'-themed trick-or-treat event in its stores nationwide ahead of this year's Halloween.



