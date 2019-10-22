Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 Ticker-Symbol: RWL 
Tradegate
22.10.19
12:25 Uhr
154,58 Euro
+0,62
+0,40 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
154,22
154,90
15:11
154,06
155,10
15:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC154,58+0,40 %