

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's jobless rate rose for a second month in a row to its highest in three months in September, and at a faster-than-expected rate, the Directorate General of Budget Accounting & Statistics, or DGBAS, said on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 3.74 percent in September from 3.73 percent in August. In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 3.70 percent.



The rate was the highest sine June, when it was at the same level.



The non adjusted jobless rate fell to 3.80 percent in September from 3.89 percent in the preceding month. This was the lowest rate in three months.



The number of unemployed persons rose to 455,000 persons in September from 466,000 persons in the prior month.



The number of employed persons decreased to 11.50 million in September from 11.52 million in the previous month.



