

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) revealed a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $187 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $50 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, JetBlue Airways Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $176 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $2.09 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



JetBlue Airways Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $176 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.59 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $2.09 Bln vs. $2.01 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX