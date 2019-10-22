

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) said that it is on track to deliver on its goal of $2.50 to $3.00 earnings per share in 2020, despite some near-term pressures on revenue in international markets and NEO delays.



JetBlue expects Capacity to increase between 4.5% and 6.5% year over year in the fourth quarter 2019.



For the full year 2019, it expects capacity to increase between 6.0% and 7.0%.The company expects revenue per available seat mile (RASM) to decline 0.5% - 3.5% for the fourth quarter 2019 compared to the same period in 2018.



JetBlue Airways reported that its third-quarter net income grew to $187 million or $0.63 per share from $50 million or $$0.16 per share in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share was $0.59 compared to $0.42 in the prior year.



Total operating revenues for the quarter rose to $2.09 billion from $2.01 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.52 per share and revenues of $2.08 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



