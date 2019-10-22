

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $671 million, or $1.94 per share. This compares with $451 million, or $1.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $638 million or $1.84 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.8 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $4.64 billion from $4.58 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $638 Mln. vs. $596 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.84 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.8 -Revenue (Q3): $4.64 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.75 - $6.90



