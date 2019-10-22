

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.61 billion, or $5.66 per share. This compares with $1.47 billion, or $5.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $15.17 billion from $14.32 billion last year.



Lockheed Martin Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.61 Bln. vs. $1.47 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.66 vs. $5.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.02 -Revenue (Q3): $15.17 Bln vs. $14.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $21.55 Full year revenue guidance: $59.10 Bln



