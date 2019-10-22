

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook has removed four separate networks of accounts, pages and groups for engaging in co-ordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook and Instagram. These networks originated from Iran and Russia and primarily targeted the US, North Africa and Latin America.



These networks often posted on both sides of political issues including topics like US elections, environmental issues, racial tensions, LGBTQ issues, political candidates, confederate ideas, conservatism and liberalism.



Facebook said it removed 135 Facebook accounts, 26 pages, four groups and 21 Instagram accounts from three networks originated in Iran, and 50 Instagram accounts and one account on Facebook from one network originated in Russia connected to Russia's Internet Research Agency.



All these accounts, groups and pages were removed for violating Facebook's policy against coordinated inauthentic behavior. They were seen to have been involved in activity that was deemed to influence or meddle with the 2020 U.S. elections.



Facebook said it detected all these activities as part of its ongoing review of suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior ahead of US elections. The information collected during the review has already been shared with the law enforcement, policymakers and industry partners.



The social media giant is in the process of tightening its policy ahead of the US general elections in 2020. This action is being taken to avoid a situation such as during the 2016 US elections, when the Russian agency involved now reportedly attempted to interfere in the elections.



The company added that it constantly working to detect and stop these type of activities because it does not want its services to be used to manipulate people.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX