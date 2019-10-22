

EVRY (dpa-AFX) - French grocery retailer Carrefour Group (CRERF, CRRFY, 0NPH.L) Tuesday reported third-quarter sales including value added tax of 20.20 billion euros, up 0.7%. Sales were up 1.5 percent at constant exchange rates from last year.



On a like-for-like basis, excluding petrol, sales increased 2.3 percent.



The group's sales amounted to 58.99 million euros, down 0.5 percent. Foreign exchange had an unfavorable impact of 2.4 percent in the first half of the year, largely due to the depreciation of the Argentine Peso and the Brazilian Real.



