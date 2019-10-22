

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Verizon (VZ) on Tuesday announced plans to offer its customers 12 months of Disney+ for free.



On November 12, Verizon will begin offering 12 months of Disney+ to all new and existing 4G LTE and 5G unlimited wireless customers as well as all new Fios Home Internet and 5G Home Internet customers.



People who already pre-ordered the Disney+ service are still eligible. The 'purchase will be put on pause and resume after the Verizon promo period,' a Verizon spokesperson told CNBC.



Disney+ will be the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. Disney+ costs $7 a month or $70 a year, less than a standard Netflix subscription of $13 a month.



The offer will help Disney+ gain thousands of early subscribers who might continue with the subscription even after the first free year ends. This strategy will help Disney+ to gain a foothold in crowded streaming market that includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ and HBO Max.



'Giving Verizon customers an unprecedented offer and access to Disney+ on the platform of their choice is yet another example of our commitment to provide the best premium content available through key partnerships on behalf of our customers,' said Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.



