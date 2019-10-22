

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after swinging between gains and losses right through the session.



Activity was mostly stock specific with quarterly results setting the trend. Investors were also reacting to news on Brexit and U.S.-China trade issues.



The benchmark SMI, which declined to 9,934.54 after edging higher in opening trades, rebounded into positive territory by late morning, but faltered again around mid afternoon before managing to emerge higher again by close.



The index ended the session with a gain of 25.93 points, or 0.26%, at 10,017.35, about 10 points off the day's high of 10,027.19.



On Monday, the SMI ended up 25.93 points, or 0.26%, at 9,991.42, snapping a 3-day losing streak.



Lonza Group shares rose 2.3%. Geberit, Swisscom, SGS and Nestle gained 0.4 to 1.1%.



Novartis moved up nearly 1% after the company reported a 17% increase in third-quarter net income to $3.2 billion. The drugmaker boosted its full-year targets, with sales now expected to grow at a high single-digit percentage rate and core operating income now seen growing at a mid- to high-teen rate.



LafargeHolcim declined by about 1.2%. Swiss Life Holding, Swatch Group and ABB ended with modest losses.



In the midcap section, Kuehne & Nagel ended stronger by 5.2%



Sunrise Communications gained about 2.5% after the company scrapped a rights issue needed to complete its 6.3 billion Swiss franc acquisition of Liberty Global's UPC business.



BB Biotech ended nearly 2% up, while Sonova and Vifor Pharma closed with modest gains. Shares of Logitech International also closed on a positive note. The company confirmed its outlook for Year 2020 after sales for the latest quarter rose 60%, year-on-year, in constant currency terms.



Temenos Group declined more than 4%. AMS shed about 3.7%, while VAT Group, Bucher Industries, Clariant and Dorma Kaba Holding lost 1.2 to 1.7%.



