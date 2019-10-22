Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 22.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESP5 ISIN: US1696561059 Ticker-Symbol: C9F 
Frankfurt
22.10.19
16:53 Uhr
760,00 Euro
+6,70
+0,89 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
742,60
745,80
23:00
743,90
750,10
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC760,00+0,89 %