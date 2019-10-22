

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $98.58 million, or $3.47 per share. This compares with $38.20 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $108.30 million or $3.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.22 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $1.40 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $108.30 Mln. vs. $60.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.82 vs. $2.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $3.22 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX