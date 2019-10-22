

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - NIKE, Inc. (NKE) Tuesday said John Donahoe will be appointed as the company's new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 13, 2020.



Mark Parker, CEO since 2006 and Chairman, President & CEO since 2016, will become Executive Chairman and continue to lead the Board of Directors and work closely with Donahoe and the senior management team.



'This is an exciting time for Nike where we see brand strength and momentum throughout the world and great opportunity for future growth,' said Parker. 'I am delighted John will join our team. His expertise in digital commerce, technology, global strategy and leadership combined with his strong relationship with the brand, make him ideally suited to accelerate our digital transformation and to build on the positive impact of our Consumer Direct Offense.'



Donahoe is the current President and CEO of ServiceNow, Inc. and also serves on its Board of Directors. He is Chairman of PayPal Holdings, Inc. From 2008 through 2015, he was President and CEO of eBay, Inc. and previously was the CEO and Worldwide Managing Director of Bain & Co.



