

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Wednesday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Imports are expected to be worth NZ$5.70 billion, up from NZ$5.69 billion in August. Exports are pegged at NZ$4.30 billion, up from NZ$4.13 billion in the previous month. The trade deficit is projected at NS$1.375 billion following the NZ$1.565 billion shortfall a month earlier.



Australia will see September numbers for skilled vacancies; in August, vacancies were down 0.1 percent on month.



Japan will release September data for department store sales. In August, nationwide sales were up 2.3 percent on year, while Tokyo area sales climbed an annual 4.7 percent.



Malaysia will see September figures for consumer prices; in August, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.5 percent on year.



Singapore also will see September inflation figures; in August, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent both on month and on year.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday for Chulalongkorn and will reopen on Thursday.



