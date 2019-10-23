Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Folgen Sie der Spur! Kein Unternehmen hat bessere Karten! Und jetzt auch noch das…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 897879 ISIN: CA1363751027 Ticker-Symbol: CY2 
Tradegate
22.10.19
18:50 Uhr
80,64 Euro
+1,08
+1,36 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,47
80,90
22.10.
80,50
80,90
22.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY80,64+1,36 %