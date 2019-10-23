Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MVZE ISIN: GB00B2QPKJ12 Ticker-Symbol: FNL 
Tradegate
23.10.19
09:05 Uhr
7,366 Euro
-0,234
-3,08 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,420
7,496
09:15
7,404
7,494
09:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FRESNILLO
FRESNILLO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRESNILLO PLC7,366-3,08 %