

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sports Direct International (SDIPF.PK, SPD.L) issued a statement in response to recent press reports attributed to a spokesperson for Goals Soccer Centres plc. Sports Direct stated that, contrary to these reports, Goals and its board did not truly engage with the offer process, and access and co-operation was limited.



Sports Direct continues to believe that all relevant matters should be fully investigated, by both the AIM Regulators and an independently appointed third party.



On 21 October 2019, Sports Direct confirmed that it did not intend to make an offer for Goals Soccer Centres plc.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX