

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France manufacturing confidence weakened to the lowest level in more than four years in October, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index fell to 99 in October from 102 in September. This was the lowest reading since March 2015.



The score fell below the average 100, while it was expected to remain unchanged at 102. The reading has moved down into the area indicating an uncertain economic outlook, the survey said.



The balance of opinion on overall order books declined sharply by 5 points to -15 and that for export orders dropped one point to 2.



The personal production expectations index fell to -1 from 3. Meanwhile, the general production expectations indicator doubled to 4 from 2.



Assessment of both past activity as well as finished-goods inventory deteriorated in October. The past activity index declined three points to 13 and the finished-goods inventory declined four points to -15.



The survey showed that the overall business confidence index dropped slightly to 105 in October from 106 in September and the employment climate index held steady at 106.



