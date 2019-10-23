

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Lexus, the luxury vehicle division of the Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp.(TM ), on Wednesday unveiled its 'Lexus Electrified' vision for an upcoming generation of electrified vehicles.



The Lexus LF-30 Electrified Concept was premiered at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019.



According to the company, the new electrified vision targets a fundamental leap in vehicle performance, handling, control and driver enjoyment.



Lexus said it plans to unveil its first BEV in November 2019. Further, the company plans to expand its electrified vehicle lineup. The company will launch its first Lexus PHEV and a new dedicated BEV platform early in the coming decade.



By 2025, Lexus will have available electrified versions of all Lexus vehicle models. The company aims for the sales of electrified vehicle models to outpace those of conventional internal combustion engine vehicle models.



