

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in October, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index fell to 1.7 in October from 4.3 in September. In August, the confidence index reading was 6.3.



The index measuring consumer's view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 11.6 in October from 14.5 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 7.1 in September from 8.6 in the prior month.



Households' judgment about the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to minus 5.2 from minus 5.7 in September. The index measuring the past general economic situation weakened to 3.9 in September from 8.7 a month ago.



