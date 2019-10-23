

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence rose in October after falling in the previous month, underpinned by a broad improvement in expectations, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 57.0 in October from 55.8 in September. In August, the confidence index reading was 58.3.



The index reflecting the financial situation expectation of households in the next twelve months rose to 74.8 in October from 74 in the preceding month.



The general economic situation expectation index increased to 73.4 in October from 71 in the previous month.



The number of people unemployed expectation measure rose to 56.8 in October from 55.3 in the prior month. An increase in this index reflects a decrease of number of people unemployed expectations.



The probability of saving indicator was 22.8 in October, the same as seen in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX