

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2019 to reflect stronger operational performance and the benefits of refinancing activities, partially offset by a more adverse foreign exchange environment.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.28 to $12.34 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $12.16 to $12.26 per share. It also raised revenue guidance to a new range of $25.34 to $25.50 billion from the previous guidance between $25.30 billion and $25.50 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $12.25 per share on revenues of $25.43 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



