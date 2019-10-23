Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857209 ISIN: US8835561023 Ticker-Symbol: TN8 
Tradegate
23.10.19
14:06 Uhr
263,50 Euro
+11,10
+4,40 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
260,95
264,75
14:07
261,55
265,35
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
THERMO FISHER
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC263,50+4,40 %