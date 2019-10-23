

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, Anthem Inc. (ANTM) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and operating revenue guidance for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings to be greater than $18.45 per share, including about $0.95 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is now expected to be greater than $19.40 per share.



Previously, it expected earnings to be greater than $18.34 per share, including about $0.96 per share of net unfavorable items, and adjusted earnings to be greater than $19.30 per share.



Additionally, operating revenue is now expected to be about $103.0 billion, including premium revenue of $94.0 billion to $95.0 billion. Previously, the company expected operating revenue of about $102.0 billion, including premium revenue of $93.0 billion to $94.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $19.35 per share on revenues of $101.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



On October 22, 2019, the Audit Committee declared a fourth quarter 2019 dividend to shareholders of $0.80 per share, payable on December 20, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 5, 2019.



