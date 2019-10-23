

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $760 million, or $1.88 per share. This compares with $709 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $2.94 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $6.27 billion from $5.92 billion last year.



Thermo Fisher Scientific earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.19 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.94 vs. $2.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.87 -Revenue (Q3): $6.27 Bln vs. $5.92 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $12.28 - $12.34 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX