

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.49 billion, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $1.73 billion, or $2.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.6% to $12.76 billion from $13.51 billion last year.



Caterpillar Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.49 Bln. vs. $1.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.66 vs. $2.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.88 -Revenue (Q3): $12.76 Bln vs. $13.51 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.59 - $11.09



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX