

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $126 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $432 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $550 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.4% to $2.71 billion from $2.39 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $550 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.39 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q3): $2.71 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 to $0.45 Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.58



