

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $167.1 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $269.6 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Invesco Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $325.2 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 28.4% to $1.72 billion from $1.34 billion last year.



Invesco Ltd. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $325.2 Mln. vs. $274.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.70 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q3): $1.72 Bln vs. $1.34 Bln last year.



