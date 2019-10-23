

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pentair plc (PNR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $91.3 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $91.2 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Pentair plc reported adjusted earnings of $97.9 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $713.6 million from $711.4 million last year.



Pentair plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $97.9 Mln. vs. $95.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q3): $713.6 Mln vs. $711.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 - $0.66



