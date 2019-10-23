

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger (W.W.) Inc. (GWW) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $231 million, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $103 million, or $1.82 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Grainger (W.W.) Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $233 million or $4.26 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $2.95 billion from $2.83 billion last year.



Grainger (W.W.) Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $233 Mln. vs. $240 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.26 vs. $4.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.40 -Revenue (Q3): $2.95 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $17.10 to $18.70



