

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) released a profit for third quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $280.3 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $316.6 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Amphenol Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $291.2 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $2.10 billion from $2.13 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $291.2 Mln. vs. $309.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q3): $2.10 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year.



