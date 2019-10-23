

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) reiterated its earnings and net sales growth outlook for the full-year 2019.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $17.10 to $18.70 per share on net sales growth in a range of 2 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $17.54 per share on sales growth of 2.6 percent to $11.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



