

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Cartridge Co. recalled about 3,100 units of Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters due to injury hazard, a statement published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The safety switch on the firearm can change its position without the knowledge of the user due to the holster design, causing the gun to fire if the trigger is pulled and pose injury hazard to the user and bystander.



The recall involves Blackhawk T-Series black gun holster L2C made of molded plastic material, which is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user's belt.



However, the company said it is yet to receive any reports of incidents or injuries.



The company advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled holsters and contact Blackhawk for a full refund.



The holsters were made in the U.S. by Manhattan, Montana-based Federal Cartridge and distributed by Vista Outdoor Sales LLC.



These were sold at Bass Pro Shops and other sporting goods stores across the U.S. and online at www.blackhawk.com from June 2019 through August 2019 for about $65.



