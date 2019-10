JENA (dpa-AFX) - Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (CZMWF.PK) reported that its EBIT for fiscal year 2018/19 increased to 264 million euros from 197.1 million euros in the prior year.



Revenue for the fiscal year 2018/19 rose to 1.459 billion euros from last year's 1.28 billion euros.



The company had anticipated a still higher EBIT margin for fiscal year 2018/19.



The company said it will provide final results for fiscal year 2018/19 on December 6, 2019.



