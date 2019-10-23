

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After showing a lack of direction earlier in the session, stocks have moved modestly higher over the course of the trading day on Wednesday. Buying interest has remained subdued, however, with traders seemingly reluctant to make more significant moves.



Currently, the major averages are holding on to slim gains. The Dow is up 60.61 points or 0.2 percent at 26,848.73, the Nasdaq is up 8.88 points or 0.1 percent at 8,113.18 and the S&P 500 is up 4.56 points or 0.2 percent at 3,000.55.



The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders digest the latest batch of earnings news from big-name companies like Boeing (BA) and Caterpillar (CAT).



Boeing and Caterpillar both reported weaker than expected third quarter earnings, with Caterpillar also cutting its full-year outlook due to weak demand for construction and mining equipment.



Disappointing guidance from Texas Instruments (TXN) is weighing on tech stocks, as the chipmaker cited the impact of ongoing uncertainty about trade.



Overall trading activity is somewhat subdued, however, with a lack of major U.S. economic data keeping some traders on the sidelines.



Traders may be looking ahead to the release of reports on durable goods orders, new home sales, and weekly jobless claims on Thursday.



Further developments on the Brexit and U.S.-China trade deal fronts could also have a significant effect on the markets as the day progresses.



Meanwhile, Ford (F), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA) are among the companies due to report their quarterly results after the close of trading.



Sector News



Energy stocks have moved notably higher over the course of the trading session, benefiting from an increase by the price of crude oil.



Crude for December delivery is climbing $0.72 to $55.20 a barrel following the release of a report showing an unexpected drop in crude oil inventories.



Reflecting the strength in the energy sector, the Philadelphia Oil Service Index is up by 2.1 percent and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index is up by 1.8 percent.



Gold stocks also continue to see considerable strength amid an increase by the price of the precious metal, while the disappointing guidance from Texas Instruments is weighing on the semiconductor sector.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.



The major European markets also finished the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are extending the upward move seen late in the previous session. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.8 basis points at 1.750 percent.



