Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 23.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037  Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Tradegate
23.10.19
18:01 Uhr
255,85 Euro
+2,45
+0,97 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
254,10
254,60
19:05
254,15
254,50
19:05
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIOGEN
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC255,85+0,97 %