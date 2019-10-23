

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $533 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $571 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $573 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $3.25 billion from $3.37 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $573 Mln. vs. $604 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $3.25 Bln vs. $3.37 Bln last year.



